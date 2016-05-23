VnExpress International
Excited Vietnamese greet Obama

By Reuters/Diane Hodges   May 23, 2016 | 07:59 am GMT+7
Vietnamese enthusiastically welcome U.S. President Barack Obama and hope for stronger diplomatic and economic ties, and the lifting of an arms embargo.
