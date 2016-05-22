The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
State visit
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
U.S. lifts arms embargo on Vietnam
U.S. President Barack Obama announced on Monday that Washington will fully lift an embargo on sales of lethal arms to Vietnam.
Excited Vietnamese greet Obama
Vietnamese enthusiastically welcome U.S. President Barack Obama and hope for stronger diplomatic and economic ...
Hanoians line up in the streets to welcome Obama
Hundreds of people are waiting to catch a glimpse of Obama alongside the road to his hotel.
May 22, 2016 | 11:30 pm GMT+7
First snapshots of Obama in Hanoi
U.S. President Obama arrived in Hanoi one hour ago for a three-day Vietnam visit. VnExpress International introduces the first photos of him in Hanoi.
May 22, 2016 | 10:38 pm GMT+7
President Obama arrives in Hanoi
The Air Force One, which carries U.S. President Barack Obama, has landed at the Noi Bai International Airport at around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday.
May 22, 2016 | 09:36 pm GMT+7
Secretary of State John Kerry arrives in Hanoi, Obama’s Air Force One may land at Noi Bai at 9:30 p.m.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has arrived at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.
May 22, 2016 | 09:03 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter