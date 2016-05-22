Secretary of State John Kerry arrives in Hanoi, Obama’s Air Force One may land at Noi Bai at 9:30 p.m.

Obama’s Air Force One may land at Noi Bai at 9:30 p.m., much earlier than previously expected, a source told VnExpress.

Security in Noi Bai and the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi has been tightened since Sunday afternoon.

Vietnam has agreed with a U.S. proposal to freeze a runway for 10 minutes before the U.S. aircraft lands at Noi Bai, double the time for normal airplanes. The runway will be reopened for commercial flights after the last U.S. aircraft stops at the parking area in the airport. During the U.S. aircraft arrival, commercial airplanes will be operating on other runways.

All U.S. aircraft that is part of the delegation will not be checked for aviation security, according to regulations for special aircraft.