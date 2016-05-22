VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Secretary of State John Kerry arrives in Hanoi, Obama’s Air Force One may land at Noi Bai at 9:30 p.m.

By VnExpress   May 22, 2016 | 09:03 pm GMT+7
Secretary of State John Kerry arrives in Hanoi, Obama’s Air Force One may land at Noi Bai at 9:30 p.m.
Plane carrying Secretary of State John Kerry has landed at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has arrived at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Obama’s Air Force One may land at Noi Bai at 9:30 p.m., much earlier than previously expected, a source told VnExpress.

Security in Noi Bai and the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi has been tightened since Sunday afternoon.

Vietnam has agreed with a U.S. proposal to freeze a runway for 10 minutes before the U.S. aircraft lands at Noi Bai, double the time for normal airplanes. The runway will be reopened for commercial flights after the last U.S. aircraft stops at the parking area in the airport. During the U.S. aircraft arrival, commercial airplanes will be operating on other runways.

All U.S. aircraft that is part of the delegation will not be checked for aviation security, according to regulations for special aircraft.

Tags: Obama John Kerry Hanoi Noi Bai International Airport State visit obama in vietnam obama in asia obama in hanoi american vietnam US-Vietnam relation
 
Read more
Hanoians line up in the streets to welcome Obama

Hanoians line up in the streets to welcome Obama

First snapshots of Obama in Hanoi

First snapshots of Obama in Hanoi

President Obama arrives in Hanoi

President Obama arrives in Hanoi

Vietnam general election: Nationwide voter turnout at 96 pct

Vietnam general election: Nationwide voter turnout at 96 pct

Saigon’s luxury hotels fully booked during Obama visit

Saigon’s luxury hotels fully booked during Obama visit

30 restricted streets in Hanoi during Obama's visit

30 restricted streets in Hanoi during Obama's visit

PM orders investigation as car accident kills 12 people

PM orders investigation as car accident kills 12 people

Obama, bound for Vietnam, seeks to turn old foe into new partner

Obama, bound for Vietnam, seeks to turn old foe into new partner

 
go to top