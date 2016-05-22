president-obama-arrives-in-hanoi

U.S. President Barack Obama receives flowers as he arrives at Noibai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam May 22, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria

Secretary of State John Kerry, who accompanies the president during his first Vietnam visit, arrived at Noi Bai at around 6:40 p.m on the same day.

Security in Noi Bai, an international hotel in downtown Hanoi and the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi in Nam Tu Liem District has been tightened since Sunday afternoon.

The President will begin with an official arrival ceremony on Monday morning, followed by a bilateral meeting with Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang and a joint-press conference, the White House said.

The President is expected to meet with the new chairwoman of the National Assembly in Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, attend a state luncheon, followed by a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Obama's concluding meeting of the day will be with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

On May 24, the President will meet with members of Vietnam's civil society and give a speech to the Vietnamese people.

President Obama leaves Air Force One in Noi Bai airport. Photo by Vietnam Plus

In Ho Chi Minh City, he will likely visit the Jade Pagoda followed by a meeting with young Vietnamese entrepreneurs, where he will discuss the benefits of TPP to both Vietnam and the U.S., and the TPP's prospects in promoting growth, job creation and also high standards of labor and the environment.

On May 25, the President will host a town hall with members of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative.

Obama will head to Japan for his last G7 Summit after Vietnam trip.

Follow VnExpress International on Facebook and Twitter