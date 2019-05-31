VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Public calls HCMC advertising projectors on streets driving distractions, unsafe
 
 

Public calls advertising projectors on streets driving distractions, unsafe

Public calls advertising projectors on streets driving distractions, unsafe

By Dang Khoa   May 31, 2019 | 07:37 pm GMT+7
There is apprehension among the public that allowing projection of LED displays on Saigon's streets could cause accidents.

Tags:

Vietnam LED projector advertising traffic accident road safety Saigon
 
View more

Hanoi open air gym has all equipment made from scrap

Bid to preserve vestiges of old bridge over Saigon River

15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born

Saigon skyscraper drawings a historical record

 
go to top