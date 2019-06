A banh mi that slides to the sidewalk in Saigon A banh mi that slides to the sidewalk in Saigon

A banh mi that slides to the sidewalk in Saigon

By Cong Khang June 4, 2019 | 08:02 pm GMT+7

A converted container truck selling banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) is attracting a lot of attention for the unique way in which it is served.