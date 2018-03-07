VnExpress International
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon

Police are still investigating the cause and searching for any trapped victims of the blaze in Ho Chi Minh City's District 8.

Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix

A 54-year old has transformed an ordinary tricycle into a mini fire truck.

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

He turned his wheel into a desk while driving at high speed down an expressway.
March 21, 2018 | 11:00 am GMT+7

Swedish man arrested after breaking into offices of Ho Chi Minh City aviation company

The man was taken down by security forces after running into the building for no apparent reason at 2 a.m.
March 20, 2018 | 05:42 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese bid farewell to late PM Phan Van Khai

'Everyone in this commune knew him. He was a lovely and respectable person,' said an 82-year-old neighbor.
March 20, 2018 | 09:03 am GMT+7

Saigon to install cameras to enhance security in central parks

People have been shooting drugs, cooking, showering and sleeping in parks outside Ben Thanh Market and the Independence Palace.
March 18, 2018 | 04:35 pm GMT+7

HCMC expects to pocket $1.3 million per month from hiking roadside car parking fees

Officials are hoping the higher fees will deter drivers from parking in the city center.
March 16, 2018 | 05:13 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City leader ‘startled’ after corruption probe reveals no violations

Thousands of complaints were investigated, but only one person showed ‘signs of corruption’.
March 15, 2018 | 06:18 pm GMT+7

Saigon, Hoi An pubs celebrate ‘unforgettable’ Saint Patrick’s Day

Experience Saint Patrick’s Day in HCMC or Hoi An and enjoy the beer from Ireland. You'll never forget the taste and moments in Dublin Gate Pub.
March 15, 2018 | 02:16 pm GMT+7

Saigon’s first metro line faces further delays due to $44 million debt

Project managers are urging the city to pay up while waiting for funding from the central government.
March 09, 2018 | 10:48 am GMT+7

Vietnamese man sentenced to life for killing American in drug brawl

The foreigner was fatally stabbed on a road in Saigon's backpacker district.
March 08, 2018 | 02:28 pm GMT+7

HCMC transforms downtown parking lot into flower garden

The lot behind the iconic Opera House in the city center was closed late last year as part of the sidewalk cleanup campaign.
March 07, 2018 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Saigon workers cash in on highest pay in Vietnam: survey

They were paid $456 per month on average last year, 38 percent higher than the national average.
March 06, 2018 | 09:32 pm GMT+7

Prepare to sweat it out as the heat arrives in Saigon

Temperatures may rise to 38-39 degrees Celsius after the March equinox.
March 05, 2018 | 02:29 pm GMT+7

Planning row engulfs expansion of Vietnam's largest airport

The government is waging conflicting proposals regarding cost and a third runway at Tan Son Nhat Airport.
March 01, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
