The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
All section
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Video
Recommendation
Snippets from a daunting Fansipan mount challenge
8 June 2019
Coconut rice paper a central coastal specialty
31 May 2019
15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born
26 May 2019
Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice
Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice
Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice
By
Chau Dong
June 9, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Sugarcane juice has a ubiquitous, perennial presence in Vietnam. It is tasty, cheap and cool.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
sugarcane
sugarcane juice
street food
street drink
ubiquitous
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
First bamboo village in Vietnam a living museum
Bred in Vietnam: Roosters with a long tail to crow about
A banh mi that slides to the sidewalk in Saigon
Rice drying a seasonal hazard on Thang Long Boulevard
Reading:
Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice
|
Go
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video