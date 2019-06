Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice

By Chau Dong June 9, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7

Sugarcane juice has a ubiquitous, perennial presence in Vietnam. It is tasty, cheap and cool.