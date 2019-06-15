VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Southeast Asia's oldest pottery village on the brink - edited
 
 

Southeast Asia's oldest pottery village on the brink

Southeast Asia's oldest pottery village on the brink

By Dang Khoa   June 15, 2019 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Bau Truc Pottery Village, considered the oldest in Southeast Asia, is seeing the craft die down as younger generation seeks alternative employment in urban areas.

Tags:

Vietnam oldest pottery village Bau Truc Pottery Village ceramics
 
View more

Dancing’s the way to keep problems at bay: Hanoi seniors

Hanoi artist makes enchanting 3D Old Quarter lightboxes

Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice

First bamboo village in Vietnam a living museum

 
go to top