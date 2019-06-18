VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
A 1000-year-old swimming pool draws kids in Hanoi
 
 

A 1,000-year-old swimming pool draws kids in Hanoi

A 1,000-year-old swimming pool draws kids in Hanoi

By Huy Minh    June 18, 2019 | 04:11 pm GMT+7
In Quoc Oai District, 20 km west of downtown Hanoi, the 1,000-year-old Long Tri Lake has become a favorite swimming pool for kids.

Tags:

vietnam swimming in vietnam swimming pool vietnam kids Long Tri Lake Thay Pagoda Hanoi
 
View more

Cham Tower the tallest brick tower in Southeast Asia

Around the world: on recumbent trike, American goes along for the ride

First fish sauce museum in Vietnam spans centuries

Kids make swimming pool of irrigation canal

 
go to top