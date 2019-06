A 1,000-year-old swimming pool draws kids in Hanoi A 1000-year-old swimming pool draws kids in Hanoi

By Huy Minh June 18, 2019 | 04:11 pm GMT+7

In Quoc Oai District, 20 km west of downtown Hanoi, the 1,000-year-old Long Tri Lake has become a favorite swimming pool for kids.