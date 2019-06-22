VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Cham Tower the tallest brick tower in Southeast Asia
 
 

Cham Tower the tallest brick tower in Southeast Asia

Cham Tower the tallest brick tower in Southeast Asia

By Pham Linh, Hoang Thanh, Chau Dong   June 22, 2019 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Duong Long Cham in Binh Dinh Province is a group of three brick towers, one of which is considered the highest such structure in Southeast Asia.

Tags:

Vietnam ancient tower Cham tower ancient tower in vietnam
 
View more

Around the world: on recumbent trike, American goes along for the ride

First fish sauce museum in Vietnam spans centuries

Kids make swimming pool of irrigation canal

A 1,000-year-old swimming pool draws kids in Hanoi

 
go to top