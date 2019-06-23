The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
All section
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Video
Recommendation
Dancing’s the way to keep problems at bay: Hanoi seniors
15 June 2019
Hanoi artist makes enchanting 3D Old Quarter lightboxes
9 June 2019
Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice
9 June 2019
Hanoians flock to Red River to beat the heat
Hanoians flock to Red River to beat the heat -edited
Hanoians flock to Red River to beat the heat
By
The Quynh, Dang Khoa
June 23, 2019 | 06:42 pm GMT+7
As the mercury soared in the capital these days, many residents cooled off with a Red River dip.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Hanoi
Red River
heat wave
weather
climate
temperature
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Fishing with Vietnam navy troops in South China Sea
Cham Tower the tallest brick tower in Southeast Asia
Around the world: on recumbent trike, American goes along for the ride
First fish sauce museum in Vietnam spans centuries
Reading:
Hanoians flock to Red River to beat the heat
|
Go
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video