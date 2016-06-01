VnExpress International
Huge Portugal forest fire kills 25, injures 16

'The number of fatalities could still rise,' Portugal's Prime Minister said.

Some like it hot, but don't take heat stress in Vietnam lightly

Too much heat is not good when you travel to Vietnam this summer.

Mercury rises to 40C as Hanoi scorched by heat wave

The current heat wave that's got Vietnam sweating is likely to continue heating up the northern region and central coast provinces over the next two to three days.
June 14, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7

Hanoians take cover as heat wave bakes city

Blankets were mobilized, lakes received surprise guests, and ice cubes became the hottest commodity. All for a sole purpose: to keep the heat at bay.
June 01, 2016 | 07:37 pm GMT+7
 
