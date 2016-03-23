The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Around 50 leaders set for Paris climate summit
Around 2,000 people from government and the private sector are expected in Paris climate summit.
More trees, better farming could slash carbon emissions: study
Better land use could reduce carbon dioxide 37 percent, enough to hold global warming below two degrees Celsius by ...
US may do less harm outside climate pact than in it: analysts
This way, the Trump administration, heavily influenced by the fossil-fuel industry, will have less sway over the U.N. climate process.
June 02, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
US will lose jobs if it quits Paris climate deal: UN
Trump will announce his decision on global climate deal on Thursday.
June 01, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7
New scrutiny of poles as world braces for climate shifts - UN
'Arctic sea-ice maximum extent after the winter re-freezing period in March was the lowest on record.'
May 15, 2017 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
HFC greenhouse gases: a factfile
Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) gases are set to be phased out under a historic international deal that experts say could do a huge amount to curb global warming.
October 16, 2016 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
Emissions of key greenhouse far higher than thought: study
Emissions from industry and natural geological sources combined are 60 to 110 percent greater than current estimates.
October 06, 2016 | 08:45 am GMT+7
Global warming set to pass 2C threshold in 2050: report
Climate change is faster than anticipated.
September 30, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Climate change to double number of hay fever sufferers
More people will be laid low by allergic asthama, itching and swollen eyes.
August 26, 2016 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Last month was hottest June on record
Global warming is accelerating.
July 20, 2016 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
DiCaprio criticizes climate change deniers running for president
The star of "Titanic" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" said some candidates seeking the highest US office are falling short in their environmental attitudes, although he did not ...
March 23, 2016 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
