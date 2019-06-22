VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Fishing with navy troops in South China Sea
 
 

Fishing with Vietnam navy troops in Spratly Islands

Fishing with Vietnam navy troops in Spratly Islands

By Hoang Nam   June 22, 2019 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese naval soldiers in Spratly Islands (Truong Sa) of the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea, go fishing when not on duty.

Tags:

Vietnam fishing South China Sea naval soldiers Spratly Islands
 
View more

Hue residents try to stay cool in scorching summer

Hanoians flock to Red River to beat the heat

Cham Tower the tallest brick tower in Southeast Asia

Around the world: on recumbent trike, American goes along for the ride

 
go to top