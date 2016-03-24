The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam labels Taiwan drills on disputed island 'serious violation'
Vietnam labelled the drills a serious violation of its sovereignty and a threat to maritime security.
China bristles at US pledge in flashpoint waters
'The U.S. is going to make sure that we protect our interests there,' White House spokeman said referring to the ...
Chinese postage stamps violate Vietnam's sovereignty
Vietnamese collectors have alerted authorities of the violation and called for official disapproval.
November 04, 2016 | 12:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sends military aircraft to Spratly Island to rescue worker
The injured worker fell into the sea and hit his head on a rock.
August 14, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Da Nang names new school after Paracel Islands in act of sovereignty
The central city of Da Nang has decided to name a new public secondary school after Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago that is currently illegally occupied by China.
May 31, 2016 | 11:39 am GMT+7
China plans base station for rescue operations in South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea)
A Chinese government bureau is planning a base station for an advanced rescue ship in the disputed Spratly Islands, known as Quần đảo Trường Sa in Vietnam, state media reported on ...
May 23, 2016 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
China could deploy maritime nuclear platforms in S. China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea)
China is getting closer to building maritime nuclear power platforms that could one day be used to support Chinese disputed projects in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea), a ...
April 24, 2016 | 07:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnam condemns Taiwan’s “violation” of sovereignty over Ba Binh Island
Vietnam officials have condemned Taiwan’s sending of journalists to Ba Binh Island, part of the Spratly archipelago, on March 23 as a “serious violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty”.
March 25, 2016 | 09:40 am GMT+7
