Ten bodies found on Japan coast opposite North Korea

The bodies had begun to putrefy, and had nothing to identify them.

Hopes dashed for giant new Antarctic marine sanctuary

Antarctica is home to penguins, seals, toothfish, whales and huge numbers of krill, a staple food for many species.

Indonesia, Vietnam to probe reported skirmish in disputed waters

An Indonesian sea patrol intercepted the Vietnamese fishing boats with 55 crew on Sunday after they crossed into Indonesian waters.
May 23, 2017 | 07:49 pm GMT+7

Fishing ban remains a year on after Formosa toxic spill along Vietnam's central coast

Over 200km of coastline is still recovering from the devastation caused by the country's worst environmental disaster.
May 18, 2017 | 03:04 pm GMT+7

Malaysia detains eight Vietnamese for illegal fishing

Various types of fresh and dried fish were found on-board of the vessel.
April 26, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7

Malaysia detains Vietnamese fishermen for straying into exclusive waters, again

Vietnamese fishermen and their navigational skills have been caught out once again in foreign waters.
March 09, 2017 | 08:16 pm GMT+7

Vietnam snares Chinese boats for illegal fishing

Three Chinese boats were caught fishing just 40 kilometers off the country's central coast.
March 03, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7

Giant turtle emerges from the depths in central Vietnam

It took several people to pull the 60-kilogram beast into the boat.
March 02, 2017 | 05:57 pm GMT+7

Seagrass on decline, jeopardizing human, coral health: study

The seagrass is believed to combat bacteria but seagrass meadows are declining.
February 17, 2017 | 09:04 am GMT+7

Vietnamese fishers rescue 2 Filipinos stranded at sea

They were exhausted after one week floating on a broken boat.
January 10, 2017 | 10:17 am GMT+7

Watch a very unusual Vietnamese fishing technique, featuring a cute duckling

Mekong Delta fishermen say, despite the suspense, the little ducks are not hurt.
January 03, 2017 | 02:30 pm GMT+7

Fish death disaster will hurt Vietnam’s economy for years to come: official

The toxic spill from a Taiwanese steel plant has taken its toll on growth.
September 30, 2016 | 09:49 am GMT+7

Agriculture Ministry puts forward post-Formosa fishing options

Vietnam mulls fishing ban along its central coastline following mass fish deaths last April.
August 27, 2016 | 12:25 pm GMT+7

'Illegal' fishing in S. China Sea could cost a year in prison: China court

"People caught illegally fishing in Chinese waters could be jailed for up to a year," according to China's Supreme Court. 
August 02, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7

Malaysia detains 88 Vietnamese fishermen over alleged illegal fishing: report

It would appear that Vietnamese fishermen need to check their GPS more carefully.
July 27, 2016 | 11:11 am GMT+7
