The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
fishing
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Ten bodies found on Japan coast opposite North Korea
The bodies had begun to putrefy, and had nothing to identify them.
Hopes dashed for giant new Antarctic marine sanctuary
Antarctica is home to penguins, seals, toothfish, whales and huge numbers of krill, a staple food for many species.
Indonesia, Vietnam to probe reported skirmish in disputed waters
An Indonesian sea patrol intercepted the Vietnamese fishing boats with 55 crew on Sunday after they crossed into Indonesian waters.
May 23, 2017 | 07:49 pm GMT+7
Fishing ban remains a year on after Formosa toxic spill along Vietnam's central coast
Over 200km of coastline is still recovering from the devastation caused by the country's worst environmental disaster.
May 18, 2017 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
Malaysia detains eight Vietnamese for illegal fishing
Various types of fresh and dried fish were found on-board of the vessel.
April 26, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Malaysia detains Vietnamese fishermen for straying into exclusive waters, again
Vietnamese fishermen and their navigational skills have been caught out once again in foreign waters.
March 09, 2017 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam snares Chinese boats for illegal fishing
Three Chinese boats were caught fishing just 40 kilometers off the country's central coast.
March 03, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Giant turtle emerges from the depths in central Vietnam
It took several people to pull the 60-kilogram beast into the boat.
March 02, 2017 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
Seagrass on decline, jeopardizing human, coral health: study
The seagrass is believed to combat bacteria but seagrass meadows are declining.
February 17, 2017 | 09:04 am GMT+7
Vietnamese fishers rescue 2 Filipinos stranded at sea
They were exhausted after one week floating on a broken boat.
January 10, 2017 | 10:17 am GMT+7
Watch a very unusual Vietnamese fishing technique, featuring a cute duckling
Mekong Delta fishermen say, despite the suspense, the little ducks are not hurt.
January 03, 2017 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Fish death disaster will hurt Vietnam’s economy for years to come: official
The toxic spill from a Taiwanese steel plant has taken its toll on growth.
September 30, 2016 | 09:49 am GMT+7
Agriculture Ministry puts forward post-Formosa fishing options
Vietnam mulls fishing ban along its central coastline following mass fish deaths last April.
August 27, 2016 | 12:25 pm GMT+7
'Illegal' fishing in S. China Sea could cost a year in prison: China court
"People caught illegally fishing in Chinese waters could be jailed for up to a year," according to China's Supreme Court.
August 02, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Malaysia detains 88 Vietnamese fishermen over alleged illegal fishing: report
It would appear that Vietnamese fishermen need to check their GPS more carefully.
July 27, 2016 | 11:11 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter