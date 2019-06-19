The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Recommendation
Snippets from a daunting Fansipan mount challenge
8 June 2019
A banh mi that slides to the sidewalk in Saigon
4 June 2019
Rice drying a seasonal hazard on Thang Long Boulevard
3 June 2019
Kids make swimming pool of irrigation canal
Kids make swimming pool of irrigation canal
Kids make swimming pool of irrigation canal
By
Hoang Huy
June 19, 2019 | 05:35 pm GMT+7
An irrigation canal in Nghe An Province becomes a swimming pool for children and summer becomes one long festival.
Tags:
Vietnam
Nghe An
swimming pool
irrigation canal
A 1,000-year-old swimming pool draws kids in Hanoi
Hoi An uses common reed instead of plastic straws
Southeast Asia's oldest pottery village on the brink
Dancing’s the way to keep problems at bay: Hanoi seniors
