Vietnamese sailors reported missing two weeks after ship capsizes off South Korea

11 crew members were on board when it hit rough seas, and four bodies have already been recovered.

Vietnamese woman sold to Chinese farmer battles her way home

She had begged the family to send her back to Vietnam, but they refused because they had paid more than $13,000 ...

Vietnamese sentenced to 6 years in jail for trafficking young women to China

The woman was busted five years after selling two victims to an acquaintance in China for $2,200.
March 10, 2018 | 08:24 am GMT+7

Mental patient sneaks onto Vietnamese aircraft without ticket

Airport security were called after the man scaled a wall and managed to board a plane.
March 05, 2018 | 11:12 am GMT+7

Local official fined $13 for threatening doctors with plastic stool in central Vietnam

The nominal fine was issued after police deemed he was only guilty of causing a 'public disturbance.'
October 27, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7

Vietnamese inmate gets second death sentence for heroin trafficking

He was found guilty of instructing four men to traffic more than 100 kilos of heroin. All have received death sentences.
May 31, 2017 | 09:49 am GMT+7

Treasured trees revered in Central Vietnam

Nghe An Province has made protecting its crape myrtle forests a top priority.
May 11, 2017 | 08:11 am GMT+7

Schools told to chop down poisonous trees in central Vietnam

Nearly 60 children were hospitalized last week after eating seeds from the trees.
April 24, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese drivers win battle against road toll with bags of small notes

Sometimes, a bunch of small notes can deliver a stronger message than a thousand words.
April 11, 2017 | 09:48 pm GMT+7

Back to nature in Central Vietnam’s Pu Mat National Park

Admire the pristine beauty of nature and find your inner peace in this stunning wilderness.
April 08, 2017 | 10:08 am GMT+7

Police bust $39.5 mln illegal sports betting ring in central Vietnam

The highest amount recorded for one wager was $307,000.
April 03, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7

Police intercept restaurant supply, rescue dozens of bamboo rats in Vietnam

Bamboo rat is a species of rodent that makes a popular delicacy in both Vietnam and China.
March 27, 2017 | 03:45 pm GMT+7

Tin ore leak kills fish in central Vietnam

There are concerns that the affected area might have been enduring lead and arsenic poisoning following the leakage.
March 12, 2017 | 04:28 pm GMT+7

Forklift wedding causes internet splash in Vietnam

A groom in the central province of Nghe An hired a forklift to wheel his wife home.
February 09, 2017 | 09:20 pm GMT+7

By the tea hills of central Vietnam, a green paradise

Watch this fascinating video to see why Nghe An should be on your travel radar.
January 11, 2017 | 09:03 pm GMT+7
