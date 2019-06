Hanoi artist makes enchanting 3D Old Quarter lightboxes Hanoi artist makes enchanting 3D Old Quarter lightboxes

By Nguyen Bac June 9, 2019 | 03:55 pm GMT+7

An artist combines LED lighting and the Japanese art of kirigami to create magical lightboxes of Hanoi's Old Quarter.