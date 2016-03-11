VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Old Quarter
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

The memory keepers of Hanoi

A group of architects is spending days and nights to sketch the city they love. 

Soak up the New Year spirit in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

The atmosphere is building in the capital as the Tet holiday approaches.

Music Story of the Old Quarter in October

Center of the Old Quarter’s Culture Exchange
October 04, 2016 | 08:45 am GMT+7

Hanoians bask in 1st night of extended late night hours

An unexpected heavy rain only adds to the excitement of locals and tourists alike.
September 02, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7

Three cafes that won't let go of Hanoi's past

A cup of espresso plus a cube of history. 
July 08, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7

Overcharged in Vietnam: tips to avoid paying too much

From street vendors to souvenir stores and restaurants, stories abound of tourists been charged far more than they should have been.
March 17, 2016 | 10:52 am GMT+7
 
go to top