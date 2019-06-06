The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
All section
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Video
Recommendation
Snippets from a daunting Fansipan mount challenge
8 June 2019
Coconut rice paper a central coastal specialty
31 May 2019
Bid to preserve vestiges of old bridge over Saigon River
28 May 2019
Bred in Vietnam: Roosters with a long tail to crow about
Bred in Vietnam: Roosters with a long tail to crow about
Bred in Vietnam: Roosters with a long tail to crow about
By
Vu Doan
June 6, 2019 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
The Onagadori, a Japanese breed of chicken with extra long tails, are being bred in southern Vietnam.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
chicken
long tail chicken
Japanese chicken
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Hanoi artist makes enchanting 3D Old Quarter lightboxes
Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice
First bamboo village in Vietnam a living museum
A banh mi that slides to the sidewalk in Saigon
Reading:
Bred in Vietnam: Roosters with a long tail to crow about
|
Go
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video