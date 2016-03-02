VnExpress International
Chilli salt grilled 'banh mi': summer doesn't seem hot enough

Literally the hottest thing at the moment, the chilli salt grilled bread is taking Saigon by storm, getting every street food professional to have ...

Da Lat’s rainy day street food specialties

A bowl of warm stuffed snails, tasty grilled dishes or a warm cup of soya milk at night could make you long for ...
 
