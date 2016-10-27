VnExpress International
Wanna visit Hanoi after seeing this CNN ad? This survey bets you will

But will it matter in the long term as industry experts complain ads focus too much on overcrowded and touristy places?

Net giants 'must pay for news' from which they make billions

Global press calling out social media on copyright infringement. 

YouTube channels must win audiences before winning ads

Advertising boycotts have forced the firm to step up checks of the content popular channels are posting.
April 07, 2017 | 03:26 pm GMT+7

Top Vietnamese brands suspend YouTube advertising deals

The website has reportedly violated the country’s advertising regulations by publishing inappropriate content.
March 02, 2017 | 04:47 pm GMT+7

Hanoi spends $2 million on CNN ads to promote tourism, investment

The capital city will launch its advertising campaign over the next two years.
November 29, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Reality shows remain cash machines for Vietnam's TV networks

30-second commercial spots on popular programs are getting more expensive.
October 29, 2016 | 09:59 am GMT+7
 
