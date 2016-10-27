The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
advertising
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Wanna visit Hanoi after seeing this CNN ad? This survey bets you will
But will it matter in the long term as industry experts complain ads focus too much on overcrowded and touristy places?
Net giants 'must pay for news' from which they make billions
Global press calling out social media on copyright infringement.
YouTube channels must win audiences before winning ads
Advertising boycotts have forced the firm to step up checks of the content popular channels are posting.
April 07, 2017 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
Top Vietnamese brands suspend YouTube advertising deals
The website has reportedly violated the country’s advertising regulations by publishing inappropriate content.
March 02, 2017 | 04:47 pm GMT+7
Hanoi spends $2 million on CNN ads to promote tourism, investment
The capital city will launch its advertising campaign over the next two years.
November 29, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Reality shows remain cash machines for Vietnam's TV networks
30-second commercial spots on popular programs are getting more expensive.
October 29, 2016 | 09:59 am GMT+7