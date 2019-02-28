Brands launch ads to exploit Trump-Kim summit

Coca-Cola launched a limited edition can with "Here's to peace, hope and understanding" printed in three languages-English, Korean and Vietnamese.

A brand representative said that since these cans will not be mass-produced, the only way customers could get this special edition was by participating in its interactive programs in some areas in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh on February 26-27.

"We want to commemorate the historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and decided to make some changes to our iconic logo for this special event," the representative said.

Coca-Cola tung phiên bản giới hạn nhân thượng đỉnh Mỹ - Triều

Saigon beer, a product of Vietnam's biggest brewer Sabeco, posted on Facebook a picture of two beer glasses with white foam on top depicting images of the two world leaders, underlined with a Vietnamese message "Uong mung hoa binh" or "Cheers to peace."

Since its release on Tuesday, the post has received more than 64,000 likes and more than 700 comments. A screen shot of Saigon Beer's Facebook post.

Also on Tuesday, condom producer Durex Vietnam posted a picture of two condoms as missiles, accompanied by the message "Preventing stray bullet. For peace," on the its Facebook page. The post has raked in 31,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments.

Hanoi is hosting the second summit between North Korea and the U.S. on February 27-28.

Dang Khoa