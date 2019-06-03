Rice drying a seasonal hazard on Thang Long Boulevard

The most read Vietnamese newspaper
VnExpress
June 3, 2019 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
For a week, about 6 km of the Thang Long Boulevard is illegally used for drying rice, undermining traffic safety.
Vietnam
Hanoi
illegal
dry rice
Thang Long Boulevard
