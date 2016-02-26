VnExpress International
Tag illegal
Four Vietnamese arrested in Japan for alleged cryptocurrency account selling

They are accused of having illegally sold the account to a crime group.

Police bust $39.5 mln illegal sports betting ring in central Vietnam

The highest amount recorded for one wager was $307,000.

Australia sentences 15 Vietnamese sea cucumber poachers

The men were caught, earlier this month, with 2.5 tons of the prized creatures.
March 02, 2017 | 03:39 pm GMT+7

Vietnam convicts 36 bankers for graft

Total 213 years in jail were given to 36 former bank employees.
September 10, 2016 | 08:12 am GMT+7

Vietnam fines 'Chinese' store for dealing in yuan and dollars

The store reportedly discriminated against Vietnamese locals and tourists.
August 02, 2016 | 06:34 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese in France protest against Chinese oil rig in East Sea

More than 300 Vietnamese in France held a demonstration on January 23 to protest China's increased "illegal" activities in the East Sea, VnExpress reports.
March 16, 2016 | 12:01 pm GMT+7
 
