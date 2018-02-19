VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Four Vietnamese arrested in Japan for alleged cryptocurrency account selling

February 19, 2018 | 07:20 pm GMT+7

They are accused of having illegally sold the account to a crime group.

Tokyo police arrested four Vietnamese nationals last week over an alleged illegal sale of an account they opened at a Tokyo cryptocurrency exchange, the Japan Times reported last Friday.

The suspects are under investigation of illicitly selling the user ID, password and other information on the account to a third party last July, the Japan Times quoted sources familiar with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Their client, who has been identified as a crime group believed to be of Chinese origin, used the account to receive a ¥3 million-worth remittance ($28,000) last year.

The money was converted into bitcoin, some of which was sent to an exchange in China.

“The MPD suspects the account was used to launder criminal funds,” the Japanese newspaper reported from their sources.

Among the four one has admitted involvement in the case.

The recent virtual currency movement, with bitcoins as the world’s most widely used, faces legitimacy issues as it allows for anonymous transactions, posing governments with new national security challenges and presenting transnational criminals and terrorist groups with financial opportunities.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam japan Vietnamese overseas crime Bitcoin criminal illegal
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top