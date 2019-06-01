VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
A Thai ethnic minority woman gathers moss
 
 

Thai ethnic minority woman ekes out a living gathering moss

Thai ethnic minority woman ekes out a living gathering moss

By The Quynh, Chau Dong   June 1, 2019 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
The stone moss that grows underwater in shallow streams is an unusual culinary specialty of the Thai people living in northern Vietnam.

Tags:

moss rock moss Vietnam specialty vietnam food vietnam dish
 
View more

Public calls advertising projectors on streets driving distractions, unsafe

Hanoi open air gym has all equipment made from scrap

Bid to preserve vestiges of old bridge over Saigon River

15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born

 
go to top