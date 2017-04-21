The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
He turned his wheel into a desk while driving at high speed down an expressway.
Police told to spend more time patrolling streets during Vietnam’s biggest holiday
As well as the celebrations, Lunar New Year is also known for a spike in traffic accidents and deaths.
Vietnamese truck driver caught high on meth
His vehicle was tottering on a national highway.
January 20, 2018 | 02:58 pm GMT+7
5 road workers hit and killed by car in Vietnam
They were setting up a street divider when a speeding car hit them.
January 03, 2018 | 09:36 am GMT+7
4 struck, killed by car when crossing street in Vietnam
A woman, her sister and her two children were all dead.
December 25, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Woman killed by car crash while sitting inside restaurant in Vietnam
She totally could not see it coming.
November 04, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Keep calm and swear as you wait for magic to happen on Saigon roads
Maybe we can all help by focusing more on the rules.
August 23, 2017 | 12:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man nabbed for reckless motorbike 'circus' stunt
‘I watched people do it online and thought it looked like fun.’
August 22, 2017 | 02:06 pm GMT+7
Road injuries remain top killer of Vietnam's teenagers, WHO says
‘Every year in Vietnam lives of thousands of families are torn apart by the loss of a child to a road accident.'
May 22, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Buckle up or shut up: Vietnam's road safety conundrum
Whose job is it to keep the country’s new drivers safe?
April 24, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7