VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Traffic accidents a top child killer in Vietnam 
 
 

Traffic accidents a top child killer in Vietnam

Traffic accidents a top child killer in Vietnam

By Nhung Nguyen   November 21, 2018 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
Every day five children are killed in accidents on the road.

Tags:

Vietnam traffic children death road accidents Vietnam children education children protection road safety travel traffic
 
View more

AFF highlights: Vietnam defeat Cambodia to advance to AFF semifinals

15 months on, a Frenchman is a really happy woman

D&G video sparks ire in China

Chinese man helps trafficked Vietnamese woman return home

 
go to top