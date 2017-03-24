The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Woman held for kidnapping of American children in Saigon
The Vietnamese-American demanded $50,000 from a 'friend' for the safe return of his daughters.
Trial of man charged with murdering Vietnamese girl in Japan to start in June
The girl's parents have formed a petition calling for the man to be sentenced to death.
Vietnam fires police investigators after alleged child rape victim kills herself
The two officers had dropped the case, but the teenage girl’s death prompted the suspect’s arrest months later.
November 29, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Nursery school owner arrested in Saigon for torturing toddlers
Parents are calling for criminal charges after footage emerged of her and her staff abusing their kids.
November 28, 2017 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
Image of dump site girl bags Vietnamese photographer first prize at int'l contest
'She should have been enjoying her childhood and playing with friends rather than being there.'
October 30, 2017 | 03:56 pm GMT+7
Viral video of toddler riding python creeps up on Vietnamese family
The family had been keeping the 16-foot python as a pet for two years.
October 18, 2017 | 03:46 pm GMT+7
Pedophiles are increasingly on the prowl in Vietnam: police
A 30 percent rise in abuse cases has prompted police to warn families of the risks.
July 28, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
A tale of tears and guilt as two girls switched at birth learn to accept their real parents in Vietnam
‘They haven't been able to grasp the whole truth. They just think they have two mothers and two fathers.’
July 27, 2017 | 12:35 am GMT+7
Saigon stunt actress teaches kids self-defense
Children from 8 years old can join the class for free.
April 18, 2017 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese septuaginarian, dogged by allegations, finally charged with child molestation
Allegations from disgruntled families have sparked a public outcry, prompting the country's president to step in.
March 27, 2017 | 09:34 pm GMT+7
Child sex abuse cases spark social media outcry in Vietnam
The public has been quick to pounce on the perceived lack of action, with Facebook becoming the forum of anger.
March 24, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Suspect arrested in high-profile Hanoi child sex abuse case
The 34-year-old suspect had been summoned by police in January for questioning, but was not arrested.
March 17, 2017 | 01:49 pm GMT+7
Disturbing video exposes violent feeding at Saigon kindergarten
Two women are seen slapping babies when they refuse to swallow food.
March 16, 2017 | 04:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s president demands answer on prolonged child sex abuse case
A 76-year-old man had been accused of molesting seven girls in the same apartment building for several years.
March 13, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
1.4 million children face famine in four countries: UNICEF
The children's agency has been appealing for quick action saying 'many lives' can be saved.
February 21, 2017 | 10:39 am GMT+7
