Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
He turned his wheel into a desk while driving at high speed down an expressway.
HCMC expects to pocket $1.3 million per month from hiking roadside car parking fees
Officials are hoping the higher fees will deter drivers from parking in the city center.
'We might be late': Video captures fire truck stuck in traffic in Vietnam
'We are very close to the fire, but it’d take us a few minutes to get there. There’s a traffic jam.'
March 10, 2018 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
World's largest mass migration is on in China ahead of Lunar New Year
The 40-day travel frenzy began on February 1 and will last until March 12.
February 11, 2018 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
Roads to Saigon coach station jammed as migrants go home for Lunar New Year
As the big holiday is but less than a week away, most migrants in Saigon have started going home to celebrate with their families.
February 10, 2018 | 10:57 pm GMT+7
Accident blocks roads to Vietnam’s biggest airport for over an hour
Traffic is more stressful these days in Vietnam as locals are in a rush to prepare for Tet.
February 10, 2018 | 11:39 am GMT+7
Traffic cop taken for a ride on hood of taxi in Hanoi
The driver decided he didn't want a parking ticket and drove off at high speed with an officer clinging to his cab.
February 08, 2018 | 01:34 pm GMT+7
Hanoi, Saigon choked in traffic as clock ticks down to Tet
It looks like city-dwellers are scrambling to get everything done before the year-end party.
February 08, 2018 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Police told to spend more time patrolling streets during Vietnam’s biggest holiday
As well as the celebrations, Lunar New Year is also known for a spike in traffic accidents and deaths.
February 05, 2018 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
HCMC to close river tunnel for 6 nights to make way for construction work
The Thu Thiem Tunnel will be closed to all vehicles between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. this weekend and next.
January 25, 2018 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
HCMC to close two central streets this Friday for Tet Offensive ceremony
Traffic around the Independence Palace will be diverted during the morning.
January 24, 2018 | 09:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese truck driver caught high on meth
His vehicle was tottering on a national highway.
January 20, 2018 | 02:58 pm GMT+7
6 in every 1,000 Vietnamese drivers are on the phone: survey
The habit can increase the risk of collision by up to 20 times, but that doesn't seem to bother many reckless drivers.
January 17, 2018 | 01:49 pm GMT+7
HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation
Captain Sidewalk's pending resignation letter mentions million-dollar interests in the sidewalks backed by some officials.
January 12, 2018 | 11:18 am GMT+7
HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official
The city's vice chairman said the new scheme will be 'fairer and more practical'.
January 10, 2018 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
