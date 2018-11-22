VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Chinese man helps trafficked Vietnamese woman return home - EDITED
 
 

Chinese man helps trafficked Vietnamese woman return home

Chinese man helps trafficked Vietnamese woman return home

By Dang Khoa, Chau Cuong, Van Hai   November 22, 2018 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
A Chinese man has helped a lost human trafficking victim return to Vietnam, and found a wife in the bargain.

Tags:

Vietnam human trafficking Nghe An Province China
 
View more

China to assign social credit scores to citizens by 2020

AFF highlights: Vietnam defeat Cambodia to advance to AFF semifinals

15 months on, a Frenchman is a really happy woman

D&G video sparks ire in China

 
go to top