VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Vietnam reach AFF Cup semi-final after 3-0 win over Cambodia – as it happened
 
 

AFF highlights: Vietnam defeat Cambodia to advance to AFF semifinals

AFF highlights: Vietnam defeat Cambodia to advance to AFF semifinals

By VnExpress   November 24, 2018 | 10:57 pm GMT+7
The team will play its semifinal match on December 2.

AFF Cup

Two Vietnamese football stars named in AFF Championship Best XI

Two Vietnamese football stars named in AFF Championship Best XI

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win

Fans in thrall as Vietnam qualifies for AFF Cup semifinals

Fans in thrall as Vietnam qualifies for AFF Cup semifinals

See more

Tags:

Vietnam AFF Cup 2018 AFF Cup Vietnam AFF Cup Vietnam football
 
View more

NASA's 'Insight' lands on Red Planet

Vietnam beauty queen will dress in banh mi for national costume at new contest

Usagi's path of destruction across Vietnam’s southern coast

China to assign social credit scores to citizens by 2020

 
go to top