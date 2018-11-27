VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
'Insight' lands on Red Planet
 
 

NASA's 'Insight' lands on Red Planet

NASA's 'Insight' lands on Red Planet

By Deutsche Welle   November 27, 2018 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Scientists predict the billion-dollar spacecraft called Insight will provide them with data they've dreamed of for decades.

Tags:

Mars Red Planet spacecraft astronomy
 
View more

Vietnamese thugs offer brazen excuses for assaulting flight attendant

Why Saigon’s waste segregation plan fails

Scientists research 'dimming sun' to fight climate change

Bike-sharing: a solution for Jakarta's air pollution problem?

 
go to top