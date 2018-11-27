The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
15 months on, a Frenchman is a really happy woman
23 2018
D&G video sparks ire in China
23 2018
Chinese man helps trafficked Vietnamese woman return home
22 2018
Bike-sharing: a solution for Jakarta's air pollution problem?
Bike-sharing: a solution for Jakarta's air pollution problem?
Bike-sharing: a solution for Jakarta's air pollution problem?
By
Deutsche Welle
November 27, 2018 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
Transport experts hope the service will combat air pollution and congestion in the Indonesian capital.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Indonesia
Jakarta
air pollution
bike sharing
transport expert
traffic congestion
Indonesia capital
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Vietnamese thugs offer brazen excuses for assaulting flight attendant
Why Saigon’s waste segregation plan fails
Scientists research 'dimming sun' to fight climate change
NASA's 'Insight' lands on Red Planet
Reading:
Bike-sharing: a solution for Jakarta's air pollution problem?
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World