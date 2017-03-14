The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
air pollution
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN
About 90 percent of related deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries, most of them in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.
Greenpeace appeals to Thai PM to tackle air pollution 'crisis'
Greenpeace said Bangkok suffered the worst air pollution in its history between Jan 1st and Feb 21st.
Delhi half-marathon goes ahead despite smog, health warnings
The course was sprayed with salted water to keep dust levels down and all traffic barred from nearby roads.
November 19, 2017 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
Smog prompts Hanoi to install 70 new air monitoring stations
Increased construction work, migration to the city and vehicles have caused air and noise pollution to rise.
October 25, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Dirty air responsible for 10 percent of deaths in Vietnam: research
Probably not advisable to take a deep breath before reading this story of toxic smog.
October 20, 2017 | 04:38 pm GMT+7
Hanoi air is unsafe most of the time, coal plants blamed
The worst air pollution does not fall during busy traffic hours.
September 09, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Air pollution throws shade on India's solar success
New research has found the smog and dust that sickens millions across India every year is also sapping solar power generation by more than 25 percent.
September 03, 2017 | 10:10 am GMT+7
Vietnam's major cities choking as pollution exacerbates
Urban areas are polluted by transportation, industrial production and daily activities.
July 21, 2017 | 12:22 pm GMT+7
Indonesia assures no recurrence of deadly haze in 2017
The problem was most serious in 2015 when an acrid haze shrouded Ho Chi Minh City for weeks.
May 19, 2017 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
Choked by traffic, Bangkok revs up to beat air pollution
The number of vehicle has increased quickly every year in the capital city of Thailand, resulting in more sources of emission.
May 18, 2017 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Should you stop exercising because of Hanoi's pollution?
And where are the best spots in the city for your outdoor workout?
March 15, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Saigon to release air and water pollution data for first time this month
The data will be available on a number of websites and 48 electronic screens across the city.
March 03, 2017 | 09:13 pm GMT+7
Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner
Pollution alerts are common in northern China, especially during bitterly cold winters when energy demand, much of it met by coal, soars.
January 03, 2017 | 10:03 pm GMT+7
Foggy Saturday casts new look all over Saigon
But experts say residents should take extra caution to prevent transmission of airborne diseases.
December 10, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Saigon to spend $47 million to fight landfill stench
The city also calls for invesment in modern treatment projects that can handle its large amount of waste.
November 21, 2016 | 08:20 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter