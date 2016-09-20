The most read Vietnamese newspaper
traffic congestion
Odd/even parking pulls into Hanoi
The capital is limiting cars to parking on only one side of the road to tackle worsening congestion.
Hanoi announces finalists for $200,000 challenge to solve traffic congestion
Asking the people who get stuck in traffic every day might be the best course of action.
Saigon eyes new gateway to the skies in bid to ease congestion
Vietnam's most crowded airport has only one entrance.
February 17, 2017 | 09:06 pm GMT+7
Swerving through Saigon traffic with new smart phone app
Plan your route to avoid getting stuck in the city's congestion hot-spots.
January 19, 2017 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam remains kingdom of motorbikes as sales rev up in 2016
Although there is much talk of a saturated motorbike market in Vietnam, the motorbike is here to stay.
January 13, 2017 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
Da Nang seeks solutions to choking gridlock
Congestion has become a serious problem in the central city due to rapid urbanization and widespread use of private vehicles.
January 12, 2017 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Saigon jammed ahead of New Year Holiday
The three-day national holiday sent millions scrambling for home on Friday.
December 31, 2016 | 11:49 am GMT+7
Money stands between Hanoi and its transport dream plan
A network of new roads and fast trains requires a huge investment, posing a problem for the city in times of budgetary stress.
December 21, 2016 | 08:26 pm GMT+7
Hanoi to launch first bus rapid transit system this month
This is among several public transport projects aiming to help the city reduce the use of personal vehicles and traffic jams.
December 14, 2016 | 09:21 pm GMT+7
Skyscrapers are not working for Da Nang: official
High-rise buildings have brought a large number of residents into a small area and worsened traffic congestion in the city.
December 09, 2016 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
Traffic jams disperse in first nine months: Ministry of Transport
Congestion has eased off despite the rising number of vehicles.
October 24, 2016 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
Hanoi hits speed bump on road to motorbike-free city
The buzz of motorbike engines could fade from the city by 2025.
September 21, 2016 | 01:37 pm GMT+7
Minor accident causes severe traffic jam in Hanoi
When a small incident leads to a two-hour tailback, it shows what the city's transport department is up against.
September 20, 2016 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
Choking streets force Hanoi to mull ban on more vehicles from city center
The only problem is the city's pulic transport system is sadly lacking.
September 20, 2016 | 02:07 pm GMT+7
Saigon's 50-year long traffic jam
Traffic congestion and flooded streets were nothing strange in the former Saigon.
September 18, 2016 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
View more stories
