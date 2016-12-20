The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Countdown to the next lunar eclipse in Vietnam
The partial eclipse will last for five hours and reach maximum coverage early on Tuesday.
China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket
China is preparing to launch a powerful rocket on Sunday as the country presses on with its ambitious space ...
China simulates extended moon stays amid space drive
Volunteers would live in a 'simulated space cabin' for up to 200 days over the next year to test how humans can stay on the moon in the long term.
May 11, 2017 | 09:08 am GMT+7
Astronomers find seven Earth-size planets where life is possible
A nearby solar system with seven Earth-sized planets and potentially with liquid surface water has been found.
February 23, 2017 | 08:53 am GMT+7
Moon much older than previously thought
A UCLA-led research team reports that the moon is at least 40 to 140 million years older than previously thought.
February 13, 2017 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
4 astronomical events you don't want to miss this year
'Look how they shine for you': Stargazers in Vietnam should get ready for a year full of spectacle.
January 29, 2017 | 12:37 pm GMT+7
Don't miss one of the year’s best meteor showers in Vietnam
Head to the mountains or the beach for an amazing skywatching event early Wednesday morning.
January 03, 2017 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
Look to the stars: Vietnam to open first space observatory in Nha Trang
Star-gazers will have the chance to view eclipses and meteor showers in all their glory.
December 20, 2016 | 01:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese student wins silver at astronomy contest
A group of Hanoi students has represented Vietnam for the first time at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.
December 20, 2016 | 10:49 am GMT+7