Countdown to the next lunar eclipse in Vietnam

The partial eclipse will last for five hours and reach maximum coverage early on Tuesday.

China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket

China is preparing to launch a powerful rocket on Sunday as the country presses on with its ambitious space ...

China simulates extended moon stays amid space drive

Volunteers would live in a 'simulated space cabin' for up to 200 days over the next year to test how humans can stay on the moon in the long term.
May 11, 2017 | 09:08 am GMT+7

Astronomers find seven Earth-size planets where life is possible

A nearby solar system with seven Earth-sized planets and potentially with liquid surface water has been found.
February 23, 2017 | 08:53 am GMT+7

Moon much older than previously thought

A UCLA-led research team reports that the moon is at least 40 to 140 million years older than previously thought.
February 13, 2017 | 04:19 pm GMT+7

4 astronomical events you don't want to miss this year

'Look how they shine for you': Stargazers in Vietnam should get ready for a year full of spectacle.
January 29, 2017 | 12:37 pm GMT+7

Don't miss one of the year’s best meteor showers in Vietnam

Head to the mountains or the beach for an amazing skywatching event early Wednesday morning.
January 03, 2017 | 04:37 pm GMT+7

Look to the stars: Vietnam to open first space observatory in Nha Trang

Star-gazers will have the chance to view eclipses and meteor showers in all their glory.
December 20, 2016 | 01:50 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese student wins silver at astronomy contest

A group of Hanoi students has represented Vietnam for the first time at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.
December 20, 2016 | 10:49 am GMT+7
 
