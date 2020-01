The moon appears to cover the sun during an annular eclipse of the sun on May 20, 2012, as seen from Chaco Culture National Historical Park in Nageezi, Arizona. Photo by AFP/Stan Honda.

The annular eclipse is happening four years after the last one that could be watched from Vietnam (March 2016).

The solar eclipse would begin at 10:44 a.m. in Hanoi and 10:36 a.m. in Saigon, peaking at 12:24 p.m. in Hanoi and 12:31 p.m. in Saigon, and ending at 2:01 p.m. in Hanoi and 2:20 p.m. in Saigon, according to the Vietnam Astronomy and Cosmology Association.

People should only watch the eclipse indirectly or with proper glasses to protect their eyes, the VACA said.