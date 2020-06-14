VnExpress International
Solar eclipse next week to be visible in Vietnam

By Minh Nga   June 14, 2020 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
A solar eclipse seen from Ho Chi Minh City on December 26, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Vietnam will see part of an annular eclipse, commonly referred to as a "ring of fire," on June 21.

People in Hanoi can see 71 percent of the eclipse and those in Ho Chi Minh City, 36 percent.

The eclipse will begin in Vietnam at 1:16 p.m. and reach its peak at around 2:55 p.m. before ending at 4:18 p.m.

This will be one of two solar eclipses in 2020. The second, a total eclipse on December 14, will be visible from South America.

A solar eclipse occurs when the disk of the moon appears to cross in front of the disk of the sun.

An annular eclipse occurs when the sun appears as a bright ring, or annulus, surrounding the dark disk of the moon.

The last solar eclipse seen in Vietnam was an annular eclipse on December 26 last year.

Scientists have sounded the usual warning: sky watchers should only see the eclipse indirectly or with proper glasses to prevent retinal burns.

Vietnam

Vietnam solar eclipse

Vietnam ring of fire

Vietnam eclipse

space science

universe

astronomy

 

