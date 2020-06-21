Partial solar eclipse as seen over Hanoi skies

The partial solar eclipse, which occurs when the moon comes between the sun and earth, but casts only the outer part of its shadow on earth, could be seen from many parts of the world.
Astronomy lovers in Vietnam were able to see this natural phenomenon easily, especially in Hanoi. The partial solar eclipse took place from 1:16 p.m. and reach the maximum size at 2:55 p.m.
The eclipse as seen from the St. Joseph Cathedral in the capital city's Hoan Kiem District at 2:15 p.m.
The eclipse seen from another Hanoi landmark, the Long Bien Bridge in Long Bien District. Since it was a partial eclipse, the streets did not get completely dark and residents had enough light to get around.