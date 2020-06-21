VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Partial solar eclipse as seen over Hanoi skies

By Ngoc Thanh   June 21, 2020 | 09:37 pm GMT+7
Hanoians were lucky to have ideal weather conditions to get clear views of the partial solar eclipse Sunday afternoon.
Partial solar eclipse as seen over Hanoi skies

The partial solar eclipse, which occurs when the moon comes between the sun and earth, but casts only the outer part of its shadow on earth, could be seen from many parts of the world.

Astronomy lovers in Vietnam were able to see this natural phenomenon easily, especially in Hanoi. The partial solar eclipse took place from 1:16 p.m. and reach the maximum size at 2:55 p.m.

Partial solar eclipse as seen over Hanoi skies

The eclipse as seen from the St. Joseph Cathedral in the capital city's Hoan Kiem District at 2:15 p.m.

Partial solar eclipse as seen over Hanoi skies

The shadow creeps up on the sun as dark clouds prevent a clear view.

Partial solar eclipse as seen over Hanoi skies

The eclipse seen from another Hanoi landmark, the Long Bien Bridge in Long Bien District. Since it was a partial eclipse, the streets did not get completely dark and residents had enough light to get around.

Partial solar eclipse as seen over Hanoi skies

The partial solar eclipse seen via a crane at a construction site on Hanoi's Beltway 3.

Partial solar eclipse as seen over Hanoi skies

The eclipse turns red and white when seen through the red filter of a plastic bag in Hang Ma Street, Hoan Kiem District.

Related News:

Tags:

solar eclipse

Hanoi

Vietnam

astronomy

 

Read more

Three Chinese caught sneaking into Vietnam to gamble

Japan to partly ease travel restrictions with Vietnam: report

Hundreds enter quarantine to counter deadly diphtheria threat

Boy reaps reward for selfless flood prevention drive

New Zealand embassy opens free supermarket in Hanoi industrial park

Sailor returning from Malaysia stages Covid-19 recovery in nine days

American professor placed on leave for insulting Vietnamese name

Man, 65, detained for touching boy's genitals with foot

 
go to top