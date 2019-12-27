Eclipse glimpse: Thousands watch decade's last ring of fire

A large crowd of people gathered at the Bach Dang Wharf in District 1 to admire the last eclipse of the decade.

Members of the Ho Chi Minh City Amateur Astronomy Club (HAAC) had already set up binoculars, telescopes, filters, cameras, and other equipment for everybody to watch this natural phenomenon for free.

Pham Bui Xuan Hoang, leader of the club, said the eclipse can be seen in different places in the world, but Singapore is the most ideal location since people there can see the moon completely obscuring the sun.

"The eclipse can be seen anywhere across Vietnam and the southernmost province of Ca Mau is the best place to watch this," he said. "We chose Bach Dang Wharf because that is a spacious area and offers a clear view without skyscapers coming in between."