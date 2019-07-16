VnExpress International
Hanoi observatory opens for lunar eclipse viewers

By Hai Minh   July 16, 2019 | 01:45 pm GMT+7
People stand around a 0.5-meter telescope at Hoa Lac Astronomical Station in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

More than 100 space lovers have registered to observe the partial lunar eclipse at the Hoa Lac Astronomical Station in Hanoi early on Wednesday.

In Vietnam, the moon will enter penumbra (the weaker part of Earth's shadow) at 1:43 a.m. and umbra (the darker part of Earth's shadow) at 3:00 a.m. The midpoint of the eclipse will come at 4:30 a.m.

The lunar eclipse will end when the moon sets at 5:28 a.m.

The eclipse can also be seen in other regions, Central Asia, Europe, Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Lunar elcipse is an astronomical phenomenon when the moon appears darkened as it passes through the Earth's shadow.

The viewing event is organized by the Vietnam Space Center in collaboration with the Hanoi Astronomical Society at Hoa Lac Astronomical Station in Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park, 30 km from Hanoi's center.

This is one of a series of astronomical events with the use of modern equipment to boost college students' interest in space science.

Before observing the lunar eclipse, participants will watch in-house science movies about the universe and learn how to observe the planets in the solar system, constellations and other space matters in the night sky.

Hoa Lac Astronomical Station, opened in January, is one of the two space observatories in Vietnam, the other in Nha Trang resort town in the central region.

