The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Vietnamese thugs offer brazen excuses for assaulting flight attendant
29 2018
Why Saigon’s waste segregation plan fails
28 2018
Scientists research 'dimming sun' to fight climate change
28 2018
China to assign social credit scores to citizens by 2020
China to assign social credit scores to citizens by 2020
China to assign social credit scores to citizens by 2020
By
Reuters
November 26, 2018 | 10:29 am GMT+7
China is planning to launch a social credit system that will assign "personal trustworthiness points" as a means of monitoring citizens and businesses.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
China
social credit
Chinese citizens
social credit system
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Bike-sharing: a solution for Jakarta's air pollution problem?
NASA's 'Insight' lands on Red Planet
Vietnam beauty queen will dress in banh mi for national costume at new contest
Usagi's path of destruction across Vietnam’s southern coast
Reading:
China to assign social credit scores to citizens by 2020
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World