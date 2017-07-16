The most read Vietnamese newspaper
human trafficking
Two Vietnamese migrants found dead on Taiwan beach
They were abandoned at sea by human traffickers on their way to find foreign employment, according to reports.
Vietnamese woman sold to Chinese farmer battles her way home
She had begged the family to send her back to Vietnam, but they refused because they had paid more than $13,000 ...
Vietnamese sentenced to 6 years in jail for trafficking young women to China
The woman was busted five years after selling two victims to an acquaintance in China for $2,200.
March 10, 2018 | 08:24 am GMT+7
Charities blast UK for refusing asylum to Vietnamese orphan
Trafficked at 10 and forced into illegal drugs work, the Vietnamese teenager is facing deportation from Britain.
February 02, 2018 | 10:12 am GMT+7
Traffickers jailed for enslaving Vietnamese women in UK nail bars
'The victims worked for no money and were trafficked between nail bars according to demand.'
January 03, 2018 | 09:26 am GMT+7
Amnesty accuses Europe of 'complicity' in abuse of Libya migrants
EU accused of actively supporting a sophisticated system of abuse and exploitation of refugees and migrants.
December 12, 2017 | 10:25 am GMT+7
Vietnamese child trafficking victims in UK vanish from care: charities
Rescued Vietnamese children may abscond from care because they do not feel safe or feel isolated, particularly if they do not speak English.
October 14, 2017 | 09:25 am GMT+7
Vietnamese woman gets 20 years for trafficking people to China
She was captured after two of her victims escaped from their two-year ordeal and informed police.
September 20, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
More Vietnamese children being trafficked to Scotland: report
Reports suggest they are being smuggled in via Russia to work in cannabis farms and nail salons.
September 19, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Thailand should leave 'no stone unturned' after 62 found guilty of trafficking
Thailand has long been a transit country for human trafficking to provide a source of laborers and sex workers.
July 20, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
Malaysian police rescue 19 Vietnamese women from forced prostitution
The women were promised work in massage parlors but were instead exploited as sex workers.
July 16, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Financial sector not using its full power to fight human trafficking: report
'Human trafficking is both big business and a serious crime.'
July 12, 2017 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
US lists China among worst human trafficking offenders
'Ending human trafficking is a major foreign policy priority for the Trump administration,' said Ivanka Trump.
June 28, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Banning women from domestic work abroad raises trafficking risks: UN
The restriction, designed to protect women from abuse, actually exposed women to greater risk.
June 17, 2017 | 01:18 pm GMT+7
7 Vietnamese women trafficked to China return home
They traveled all the way from southern Vietnam after being promised good jobs, but ended up in sex rings.
May 24, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
