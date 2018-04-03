VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Domino crashes as field burning sends billowing smoke on Vietnamese highway

By VnExpress   April 3, 2018 | 05:27 pm GMT+7

At least eight vehicles were caught in the crashes and four people were injured.

An expressway between Ho Chi Minh City and the beach town Vung Tau was shut down on Tuesday afternoon as smoke from field burning along the road caused drivers to lose sight and led to at least one serious crash.

At least eight vehicles crashed into each other and formed a long pileup on both sides of the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh Expressway at around 2:30 p.m. due to poor vision. Four cars were badly damaged and four people were rushed to hospital with injuries.

Duong Phong, who was on his way to HCMC said he was driving when he saw high columns of smoke ahead. He slowed down and found a series of cars tailing each other and many were screaming to alert crashes.

"The smoke was billowing the road and we could not see anything in front of us," Phong said.

Managers of the expressway said some farmers might have burned their fields in Dong Nai Province, which neighbors HCMC, and strong winds sent thick smoke all over the road.

Traffic police and an ambulance car arrived at the scene to clear traffic and help crash victims.

The 55-expressway runs across Dong Nai to connect HCMC with the beach town Vung Tau. The VND20.6 trillion ($) road was launched early in 2015, curtailing travel time between the city and Vung Tau from two and a half hours to one hour and 20 minutes. It is serving around 40,000 cars a day.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam expressway crashes field burning road safety travel Ho Chi Minh City Long Thanh
 
Read more
Vietnamese plane makes emergency landing to rescue Danish passenger

Vietnamese plane makes emergency landing to rescue Danish passenger

Vietnam to slash police numbers to increase efficiency

Vietnam to slash police numbers to increase efficiency

Vietnam's sex industry and the sticky subject of legalizing it

Vietnam's sex industry and the sticky subject of legalizing it

Vietnamese woman loses baby after being prescribed abortion pills

Vietnamese woman loses baby after being prescribed abortion pills

Vietnamese police urge helicopter rescue service after deadly highway pile-up in Hanoi

Vietnamese police urge helicopter rescue service after deadly highway pile-up in Hanoi

In a flap: Video shows ducks taking on traffic across road in Vietnam

In a flap: Video shows ducks taking on traffic across road in Vietnam

Decades after war, Vietnam threatened by 800,000 tons of explosives

Decades after war, Vietnam threatened by 800,000 tons of explosives

600 kids in Vietnam forced to stay home as preschool runs out of space

600 kids in Vietnam forced to stay home as preschool runs out of space

 
go to top