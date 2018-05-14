VnExpress International
Truck crash kills 5 in Vietnam's Central Highlands

By Khanh Huong   May 14, 2018 | 11:42 am GMT+7
A truck is badly damaged after a series of crashes near Da Lat in the Central Highlands on Monday morning. Photo by VnExpress/Khanh Huong

One truck driver and four other people died on the spot.

Five people were killed in a series of crashes initiated by a speeding truck in Lam Dong Province in the Central Highlands on Monday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 20 in Phi Nom at 8 a.m., around half an hour south of the popular resort town of Da Lat, when a truck carrying manure hit another truck loaded with potatoes and tried to flee the scene.

The manure truck driver crashed into multiple cars and motorbikes traveling in the same direction, before slamming into local houses and flipping over. Five people died, including the manure truck driver. Many people were also injured.

"It was a huge crash," the potato truck driver said.

The manure truck, three cars and five motorbikes were heavily damaged.

An initial investigation found the manure truck was driving at 97kph, way above the speed limit of 60kph.

Police are investigating further.

Road crashes are a major cause of death in Vietnam, killing an average of one person every hour.

Tags: Vietnam road crashes traffic road safety travel Lam Dong death
 
