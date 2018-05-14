Truck crash kills 5 in Vietnam's Central Highlands

A truck is badly damaged after a series of crashes near Da Lat in the Central Highlands on Monday morning. Photo by VnExpress/Khanh Huong

Five people were killed in a series of crashes initiated by a speeding truck in Lam Dong Province in the Central Highlands on Monday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 20 in Phi Nom at 8 a.m., around half an hour south of the popular resort town of Da Lat, when a truck carrying manure hit another truck loaded with potatoes and tried to flee the scene.

The manure truck driver crashed into multiple cars and motorbikes traveling in the same direction, before slamming into local houses and flipping over. Five people died, including the manure truck driver. Many people were also injured.

"It was a huge crash," the potato truck driver said.

The manure truck, three cars and five motorbikes were heavily damaged.

An initial investigation found the manure truck was driving at 97kph, way above the speed limit of 60kph.

Police are investigating further.

Road crashes are a major cause of death in Vietnam, killing an average of one person every hour.