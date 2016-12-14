VnExpress International
Dive into the Saigon market where colors stay vibrant overnight

The wholesale flower market opened in 1987 and is dubbed the ‘Little Da Lat.’

The flowers that define March in Vietnam

Dotting urban roads and mountainous jungles, these blooms give the Vietnamese spring its elegant shades.

Mysterious purple flowers draw young visitors to Central Highlands

A carpet of purple has sprung up across Vietnam’s plateau.
February 08, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7

Flower traders find themselves in a blooming mess after sudden Saigon downpour

Flower traders had no time to react when the unexpected rain hit on January 25. 
January 26, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7

Tet is in the air in Hanoi, a month early

Hanoians are enjoying peach blossoms much earlier than in previous years thanks to a warm winter.
December 14, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
 
