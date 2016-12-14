The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
flowers
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Dive into the Saigon market where colors stay vibrant overnight
The wholesale flower market opened in 1987 and is dubbed the ‘Little Da Lat.’
The flowers that define March in Vietnam
Dotting urban roads and mountainous jungles, these blooms give the Vietnamese spring its elegant shades.
Mysterious purple flowers draw young visitors to Central Highlands
A carpet of purple has sprung up across Vietnam’s plateau.
February 08, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Flower traders find themselves in a blooming mess after sudden Saigon downpour
Flower traders had no time to react when the unexpected rain hit on January 25.
January 26, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
Tet is in the air in Hanoi, a month early
Hanoians are enjoying peach blossoms much earlier than in previous years thanks to a warm winter.
December 14, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7